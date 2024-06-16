Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

