Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.