Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

