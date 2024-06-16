Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.