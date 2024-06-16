Achain Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,063.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000784 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

