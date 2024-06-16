Achain Tops One Day Volume of $1,078.30 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Achain has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,078.30 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000780 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

