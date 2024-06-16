Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,331 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 1.60% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,950,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

