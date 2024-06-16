Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,357 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

