Acima Private Wealth LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 3,526,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

