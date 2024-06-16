Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

