Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,559,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.