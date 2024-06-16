Adrian Lewis Sells 6,542 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £50,242.56 ($63,978.81).

Adrian Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of Inchcape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($147,716.13).

Inchcape Stock Performance

LON INCH opened at GBX 743 ($9.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 778.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715.67. Inchcape plc has a 1 year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 892.50 ($11.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.37) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

