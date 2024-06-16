Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $63,958.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.98 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

