Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $106.12 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 343255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.11.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.