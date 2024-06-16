Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $106.12 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 343255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.11.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

