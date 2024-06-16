ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.73 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $40.73 million and $2.74 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.11281379 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,220,983.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

