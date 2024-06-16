Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $24.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00045016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,485,244 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

