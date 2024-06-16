ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $39.52 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $60,301.49 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.02970841 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $58,275.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

