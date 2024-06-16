Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 1,129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.2 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APYRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 22,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

