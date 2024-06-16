Allurion Technologies (ALUR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allurion Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million -$80.61 million -0.32 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $3.90 million -4,497.59

Allurion Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allurion Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1665 4440 8627 232 2.50

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -627.86% -133.35% -27.87%

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

