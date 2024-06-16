Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.32. 10,651,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,503. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

