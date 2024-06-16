American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $728.58. 958,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,690. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $727.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

