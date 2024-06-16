American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. 34,054,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,510,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

