American International Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

HLT traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,764. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

