American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.30. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $392.48 and a 1-year high of $592.41. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.