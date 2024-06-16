American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.