American International Group Inc. Has $31.93 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

DE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,963. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.25.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

