American International Group Inc. Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.10. 2,130,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.