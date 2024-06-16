American International Group Inc. Has $829.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,313 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $829,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $343,986,000 after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,122,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

