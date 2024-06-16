American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. 10,511,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

