American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,238 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,039. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.