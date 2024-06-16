American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 4,589,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.