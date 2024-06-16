American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 8,582,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.