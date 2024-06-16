American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $202.01. The stock had a trading volume of 364,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.