American International Group Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,564. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

