American International Group Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,886,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,934. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.57 and its 200 day moving average is $431.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.