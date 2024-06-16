American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

