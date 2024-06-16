American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Tower worth $343,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.03. 1,933,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

