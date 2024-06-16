Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $15.79

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.