Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) PT at $198.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

