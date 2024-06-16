Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $104.18

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

