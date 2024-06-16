Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

