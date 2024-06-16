Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

