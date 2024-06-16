ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,396.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANPDF remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.
About ANTA Sports Products
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.