ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,396.2 days.

Shares of ANPDF remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

