Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 189,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

AEHL stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

