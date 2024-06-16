Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Aramark Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

