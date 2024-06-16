Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Arena REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Arena REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arena REIT
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.