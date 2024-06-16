ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 579.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 57,843 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 153,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

