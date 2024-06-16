ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 461,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

