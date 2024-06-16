ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 2,178,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.