ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $455,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 671,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,131. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
